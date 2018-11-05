Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N' Joe
Family restaurants
Founded
1960
Franchising Since
1982 (36 Years)
Corporate Address
8338 N.E. Alderwood Rd., #175
Portland, OR 97220
CEO
Jerry Scott
Parent Company
Elmer's Restaurants Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$712,000 - $3,209,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$600,000 - $2,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $800,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
201 hours
Classroom Training:
43 hours