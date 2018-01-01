Julie Bennett is a freelance writer.
Franchises
How to Read a Franchise Disclosure Document
Let's face it: A Franchise Disclosure Document, with its piles of legalese, can be daunting. We help you read between the lines.
Franchises
How to Get the Most Out of a Franchise 'Discovery Day'
Prospective franchisees often begin their journey at Discovery Day events -- but not everyone makes the cut.
Franchises
The Outlook for Franchising in 2011
Consumer spending and hiring aren't expected to increase much in 2011. But for some franchises, it will be a different story.
Franchises
How I Did It: Three Franchisee Success Stories
These franchise owners share something in common: An indomitable spirit, which makes their personal stories so enlightening.
Franchises
Will I Make Money As a Franchisee?
You can't always bet on a franchise success, but you can put the odds in your favor.
Franchises
By the Numbers: The Census Report on Franchises
A first-time review by the U.S. Census Bureau dissects franchising, one stat at a time.
Project Grow
From Idea to Market
So you have a genius idea. Here's what it takes to get a new product to market.
Starting a Business
Should You Tap Your 401(k) to Start Your Business?
Thousands of Americans are using retirement savings to start new businesses. Some thrive, others founder. Is the gamble worth it?
Finance
How to Negotiate a Lease
It's a buyer's market for commercial space, and landlords are offering huge concessions to new tenants--but you won't get a nickel unless you know what to ask for.
Starting a Business
Are We Headed Toward a Green Bubble?
Billions of dollars are pouring into clean-tech companies--with little results. Is this an intelligent investment or the beginning of another bubble?
Finance
What to Do When the Bank Pulls Your Line of Credit
Entrepreneur takes a close look at who's lending and when the cost is too high.
Franchises
Three Tips for Financing Your Franchise Purchase
If you're headed to the bank for a loan, this advice may help speed along your application.
Franchises
Franchise Pros and Cons: Efficiencies and Support
The second part of a two-part series on the pros and cons of franchising vs. operating an independent business
Franchises
What It Takes to Be a Successful Franchisee
The right stuff: For companies sniffing out potential franchisees, a clean financial history isn't enough anymore.
Franchises
Pitfalls People May Face When Buying a Franchise
Many buyers' problems stem from errors they made before signing on the dotted line.