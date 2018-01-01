Julie Bennett

Julie Bennett is a freelance writer.

More From Julie Bennett

How to Read a Franchise Disclosure Document
Franchises

How to Read a Franchise Disclosure Document

Let's face it: A Franchise Disclosure Document, with its piles of legalese, can be daunting. We help you read between the lines.
9 min read
How to Get the Most Out of a Franchise 'Discovery Day'
Franchises

How to Get the Most Out of a Franchise 'Discovery Day'

Prospective franchisees often begin their journey at Discovery Day events -- but not everyone makes the cut.
9 min read
The Outlook for Franchising in 2011
Franchises

The Outlook for Franchising in 2011

Consumer spending and hiring aren't expected to increase much in 2011. But for some franchises, it will be a different story.
5 min read
How I Did It: Three Franchisee Success Stories
Franchises

How I Did It: Three Franchisee Success Stories

These franchise owners share something in common: An indomitable spirit, which makes their personal stories so enlightening.
5 min read
Will I Make Money As a Franchisee?
Franchises

Will I Make Money As a Franchisee?

You can't always bet on a franchise success, but you can put the odds in your favor.
13 min read
By the Numbers: The Census Report on Franchises
Franchises

By the Numbers: The Census Report on Franchises

A first-time review by the U.S. Census Bureau dissects franchising, one stat at a time.
3 min read
From Idea to Market
Project Grow

From Idea to Market

So you have a genius idea. Here's what it takes to get a new product to market.
13 min read
Should You Tap Your 401(k) to Start Your Business?
Starting a Business

Should You Tap Your 401(k) to Start Your Business?

Thousands of Americans are using retirement savings to start new businesses. Some thrive, others founder. Is the gamble worth it?
11 min read
How to Negotiate a Lease
Finance

How to Negotiate a Lease

It's a buyer's market for commercial space, and landlords are offering huge concessions to new tenants--but you won't get a nickel unless you know what to ask for.
11 min read
Are We Headed Toward a Green Bubble?
Starting a Business

Are We Headed Toward a Green Bubble?

Billions of dollars are pouring into clean-tech companies--with little results. Is this an intelligent investment or the beginning of another bubble?
12 min read
What to Do When the Bank Pulls Your Line of Credit
Finance

What to Do When the Bank Pulls Your Line of Credit

Entrepreneur takes a close look at who's lending and when the cost is too high.
15+ min read
Three Tips for Financing Your Franchise Purchase
Franchises

Three Tips for Financing Your Franchise Purchase

If you're headed to the bank for a loan, this advice may help speed along your application.
4 min read
Franchise Pros and Cons: Efficiencies and Support
Franchises

Franchise Pros and Cons: Efficiencies and Support

The second part of a two-part series on the pros and cons of franchising vs. operating an independent business
5 min read
What It Takes to Be a Successful Franchisee
Franchises

What It Takes to Be a Successful Franchisee

The right stuff: For companies sniffing out potential franchisees, a clean financial history isn't enough anymore.
9 min read
Pitfalls People May Face When Buying a Franchise
Franchises

Pitfalls People May Face When Buying a Franchise

Many buyers' problems stem from errors they made before signing on the dotted line.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.