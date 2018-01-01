Eye On Your Home
Second-home property management
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
168 Scarlet Dr.
Fletcher, NC 28732
CEO
Melissa Rulli
Initial Investment ⓘ
$27,550 - $37,550
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$350/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$100/mo.
Eye On Your Home offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
Ongoing