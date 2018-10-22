fab'rik
433 Bishop St.
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
433 Bishop St.
Atlanta, GA 30318
CEO
Dana Spinola
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$113,700 - $220,800
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
8 hours
Classroom Training:
8 hours
Bio
Dana Spinola opened the first fab'rik store in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2002. She began franchising the women's clothing boutique concept in 2006. The stores offer a variety of women's clothing and accessories, including fab'rik's own private fashion line, the White Collection. Almost every item in fab'rik stores is priced under $100.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $113,700 High - $220,800
Units
+5.0%+2 UNITS (1 Year) +50.0%+14 UNITS (3 Years)
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
