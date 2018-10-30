Fatburger North America Inc.
Burgers
Founded
1952
Franchising Since
1990 (28 Years)
Corporate Address
9720 Wilshire Blvd., #500
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
CEO
Andrew Wiederhorn
Parent Company
Fat Brands Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$525,500 - $988,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Fatburger North America Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
100 hours
Classroom Training:
100 hours