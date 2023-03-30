Fatburger
Initial investment
$505K - $1.5M
Units as of 2022
193 19.1% over 3 years
Fatburger is a privately owned and operated chain of hamburger restaurants. The company is committed to serving fresh and delicious beef burgers grilled to order, alongside chicken sandwiches, turkey burgers, veggie burgers, Impossible Burgers, chili dogs, fries, onion rings, and milkshakes. Even before founding this company—originally called Mr. Fatburger—Lovie Yancey was well known for crafting hamburgers. She started the company out of a dream to create thick and juicy hamburgers that would be recognized as the best in the world.

The company has now been in operation for over 60 years, but still holds a reputation for serving delicious hamburgers with excellent customer service. The brand has expanded to almost 100 franchise locations in the U.S., and has a strong international presence as well. Fatburger has grown to become a recognized brand in the fast food industry.

Why Might You Want to Start a Fatburger Franchise?

The reputation of this restaurant chain is heavily dependent on word of mouth for marketing. The company strives to leave its customers full and happy in order to grow a cult-like following. As a Fatburger franchisee, you may also have the opportunity to co-brand with the company’s sister brand, Buffalo's Café, which serves chicken wings.

Another significant upside to owning a Fatburger franchise is that there are several venue designs to choose from. You can purchase a co-branded joint, a food court kiosk, a drive-thru restaurant with a seating capacity of 50 people, or a dine-in restaurant that can hold up to 150 customers. Franchisees have the freedom to choose whether to offer bar service and/or delivery.

What Might Make a Fatburger Franchise a Good Choice?

Like other franchises for sale, profitability will depend on the quality of operational standards, location, management, competition level, and owner involvement. The demand for hamburgers is consistent, with over 50 billion hamburgers consumed in America every year.

To become a franchisee, you will need to meet the Fatburger franchise net worth and liquidity requirements and pay a franchise fee. Additional fees may apply, such as royalty and advertising fees, usually paid as a percentage of gross sales. 

Franchisees benefit from an extensive training program and strong support from the Fatburger franchise. This support plays a huge role in possible franchise success. Support may be given in the brand's supply chain of goods, building construction, and hiring teams, to name a few. 

How Do You Start a Fatburger Franchise?

The company may offer a speedy startup process dependent upon the site selection process and training. Fatburger company representatives may be available to assist in your grand opening as well. 

An ideal franchisee is someone who is upbeat, business savvy, and loves a big juicy hamburger. As you make your decision to purchase a Fatburger franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it will not allow for a large amount of growth.

Company Overview

About Fatburger

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Hamburgers
Founded
1952
Parent Company
FAT Brands Inc.
Leadership
Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer
Corporate Address
9720 Wilshire Blvd., #500
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1990 (33 years)
# of employees at HQ
157
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
193 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fatburger franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$504,600 - $1,522,800
Net Worth Requirement
$1,500,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Fatburger has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
256 hours
Classroom Training
44 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15-25
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
