Five Star Bath Solutions
Bathroom remodeling
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
1570 N. Main St.
Spanish Fork, UT 84660
CEO
Chad Jones
Parent Company
Five Star Franchising
Initial Investment ⓘ
$75,530 - $141,100
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000 - $50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2.5%
Five Star Bath Solutions has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
68-78 hours