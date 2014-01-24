Franchise Industry Finishes Strong in 2013 (Infographic)

The U.S. added 30,250 franchise jobs in December, bringing the 2013 total to a whopping 229,000.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The franchise industry ended the year with a bang, adding 30,250 jobs in the U.S. during the month of December, according to the latest ADP National Franchise Report. December's gain nearly doubles average monthly job creation in the industry, capping off a solid year for the industry.

"Job creation in the franchise industry showed encouraging activity in December, posting the overall strongest gain in nine months," said Ahu Yildirmaz, senior director of the ADP Research Institute, in a statement.

In the last six months, the average number of new jobs created monthly has been 17,520. Growth in the accommodations, gasoline stations, auto repair and restaurant industries helped nearly double that number in December.

Related: 99 Percent of November's Franchise Growth Was in the Restaurant Industry (Infographic)

The franchise industry added 229,000 new jobs total in 2013, making up nearly 11 percent of all new jobs created in the United States. "Year over year, the rate of employment growth among franchise businesses was 2.9 percent, outpacing the national average of 1.9 percent by a full percentage point," said Yildirmaz in a statement.

Check out the infographic below to see how different industries stacked up in December.

Related: Report: Franchise Establishments to Post Biggest Growth Since the Recession