Franchise Industry Finishes Strong in 2013 (Infographic) The U.S. added 30,250 franchise jobs in December, bringing the 2013 total to a whopping 229,000.

By Kate Taylor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The franchise industry ended the year with a bang, adding 30,250 jobs in the U.S. during the month of December, according to the latest ADP National Franchise Report. December's gain nearly doubles average monthly job creation in the industry, capping off a solid year for the industry.

"Job creation in the franchise industry showed encouraging activity in December, posting the overall strongest gain in nine months," said Ahu Yildirmaz, senior director of the ADP Research Institute, in a statement.

In the last six months, the average number of new jobs created monthly has been 17,520. Growth in the accommodations, gasoline stations, auto repair and restaurant industries helped nearly double that number in December.

Related: 99 Percent of November's Franchise Growth Was in the Restaurant Industry (Infographic)

The franchise industry added 229,000 new jobs total in 2013, making up nearly 11 percent of all new jobs created in the United States. "Year over year, the rate of employment growth among franchise businesses was 2.9 percent, outpacing the national average of 1.9 percent by a full percentage point," said Yildirmaz in a statement.

Check out the infographic below to see how different industries stacked up in December.

Related: Report: Franchise Establishments to Post Biggest Growth Since the Recession

Click to Enlarge+
Franchise Industry Finishes Strong in 2013 (Infographic)

Kate Taylor

Reporter

Kate Taylor is a reporter at Business Insider. She was previously a reporter at Entrepreneur. Get in touch with tips and feedback on Twitter at @Kate_H_Taylor. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

These College Friends Started a Side Hustle Out of 'Sheer Frustration.' It Did $1 Million in the First 9 Months and $20 Million in Year 4.

Courtney Toll and Annabel Love came up with their business idea during summer internships in college.

By Jessica Thomas
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'It Is What It Is': Uber CEO Defends New Return-to-Office Policies at 'Heated' All-Hands Meeting

Uber's recent changes include adding a day to its hybrid work policy (from two to three) and upping the sabbatical eligibility requirement.

By Erin Davis
Business News

The Fed Kept Rates Unchanged, But an Industry Veteran Says 'Mortgage Rates Will Drop.' Here's Why.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed was taking a "wait and see" approach.

By Sherin Shibu
Buying / Investing in Business

Former Zillow Execs Target $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce
Growing a Business

How Solopreneurs Can Grow Their Businesses Faster and Smarter by Borrowing These Strategies From the Startup World

Here's why solopreneurs should think like startup founders.

By Dmitry Solovyev