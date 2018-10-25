Gatti's Pizza
Pizza, pasta, salad, and sandwich buffets
Founded
1969
Franchising Since
1974 (44 Years)
Corporate Address
550 Bailey Ave.
Ft. Worth, TX 76107-2205
CEO
Michael Poates
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,614,198 - $2,772,574
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$60,000 - $60,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Gatti's Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
186 hours
Classroom Training:
38 hours