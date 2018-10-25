Golden Krust Franchising Inc.
Caribbean-style food
Founded
1989
Franchising Since
1996 (22 Years)
Corporate Address
399 Knollwood Rd., #117
White Plains, NY 10603
CEO
Al Novas
Initial Investment ⓘ
$225,900 - $687,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Golden Krust Franchising Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
47 hours
Classroom Training:
33 hours
Additional Training:
At designated operating store
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 8