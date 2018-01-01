Growler USA - America's Microbrew Pub
Craft beer, wine, kombucha, food
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
12503 E. Euclid Dr., #55
Centennial, CO 80111
CEO
Dan White
Parent Company
Do What's Right Brands LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$556,148 - $895,519
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Growler USA - America's Microbrew Pub has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
160 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours