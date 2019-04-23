HealthSource Chiropractic
Chiropractic, rehabilitation, massage, nutrition, and wellness services

About
Founded

1998

Franchising Since

2006 (13 Years)

Corporate Address

36901 American Wy., #7
Avon, OH 44011

CEO

Christopher Tomshack

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$58,516 - $383,327

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000 - $1,000,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$21,000 - $45,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

HealthSource Chiropractic offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

HealthSource Chiropractic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

200 hours

Classroom Training:

60 hours

Additional Training:

Online training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

3

Bio
After retiring from his chiropractic practice at the age of 37, Dr. Chris Tomshack went on to open three more successful practices, basing his business systems on his study of other industries. He decided to share those systems with other entrepreneurs through franchising, and launched the HealthSource Chiropractic and Progressive Rehab franchise program in 2006.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $58,516 High - $383,327
Units
-13.3%-35 UNITS (1 Year) -35.3%-125 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 19th, 2019
