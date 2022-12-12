M Browz

Aesthetic and med spa services
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$273K - $438K
Units as of 2025
2 Increase 100.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About M Browz

Industry Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Founded 2017
Leadership Mehrnaz Bosch, Founder, President
Corporate Address 3159 W. Central Ave.
Toledo, OH 43606
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2025 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 2 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a M Browz franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$273,365 - $437,900
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 36 hours
Classroom Training 41 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 2
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
