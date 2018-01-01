Hokulia Shave Ice
Shaved ice, frozen desserts
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
872 W. Heritage Park Blvd., #110
Layton, UT 84041
CEO
Clint Senerson
Initial Investment ⓘ
$81,500 - $133,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$27,900 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Hokulia Shave Ice has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
3 days
Classroom Training:
5 days