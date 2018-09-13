Hooters
Hooters
Casual restaurants
About
Founded

1983

Franchising Since

1986 (32 Years)

Corporate Address

1815 The Exchange
Atlanta, GA 30339

CEO

Terry Marks

Parent Company

Hooters of America LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$956,500 - $4,275,000

Net-worth Requirement

$2,500,000 - $3,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$1,500,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$75,000 - $75,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2.5%

Financing Options

Hooters has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Social media

SEO

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

942 hours

Classroom Training:

64.5 hours

Hooters is ranked #236 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
The first Hooters Restaurant opened in Clearwater, Florida, in 1983. The company, known for its Hooters Girls waitresses, began franchising in 1986. The beach-theme restaurants feature sports displayed on flat-screen TVs and a menu offering seafood, sandwiches, burgers, salads, chicken wings and alcohol.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $956,500 High - $4,275,000
Units
+2.2%+9 UNITS (1 Year) +1.9%+8 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new units internationally.
Franchise Articles

From Franchisor to a Competitor's Franchisee: How a Hooters Owner Bounced Back

From Franchisor to a Competitor's Franchisee: How a Hooters Owner Bounced Back

Former Hooters owner is back in business at Twin Peaks.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
A Coffee Shop Franchise Where the Baristas Wear Almost Nothing Is Actually a Thing

A Coffee Shop Franchise Where the Baristas Wear Almost Nothing Is Actually a Thing

Based in California, Bottoms Up Espresso is just beginning to franchise.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Sin Is in at These Booming Eateries

Sin Is in at These Booming Eateries

At some restaurants, the seven deadly sins aren't just vices: They're big business, too.
Katie Little | 3 min read
Starbucks, Hooters and 10 Other Chains Honoring Veterans With Deals

Starbucks, Hooters and 10 Other Chains Honoring Veterans With Deals

A snapshot of the restaurant and retail chains that are serving up Veterans Day deals to those who have served our country.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Franchise Players: International Hooters Franchisee on Taking the Business Worldwide

Franchise Players: International Hooters Franchisee on Taking the Business Worldwide

With Hooters locations from South Africa to Portland, Ore., Michael Pruitt knows how to make a brand go global.
Kate Taylor | 6 min read

