Hurricane Grill & Wings
Chicken wings, tenders, sandwiches, salads

About
Founded

1995

Franchising Since

2006 (14 Years)

Corporate Address

100 Old Okeechobee Road., #100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

CEO

John Metz

Parent Company

Hurricane AMT LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$225,300 - $969,000

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$250,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2.5%

Financing Options

Hurricane Grill & Wings has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

75 hours

Classroom Training:

24 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

55

Bio
In addition to chicken wings available in over 30 flavors, the Hurricane Grill & Wings menu also features burgers, sandwiches, salads, steaks, seafood, sides and desserts. The first restaurant opened in Fort Pierce, Florida, in the mid-90's, and the company began franchising in 2006.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $225,300 High - $969,000
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
