Hurricane Grill & Wings
Initial investment
$459K - $2M
Units as of 2022
41 19% over 3 years
Hurricane Grill & Wings, which was founded in 1995 and began franchising in 2006, is an American restaurant chain that specializes in grilled meats and signature sauces. They provide delicious food options, including over 25 signature sauces and rubs, at more than 40 locations scattered across the United States. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Hurricane Grill & Wings is dedicated to cultivating a refreshing grilled experience.

As you run your franchise, you can provide quality meals to hundreds of people. The ideal candidate for a Hurricane Grill & Wings franchisee has business management skills, an entrepreneurial spirit, leadership knowledge, a strong work ethic, and integrity. You'll also need to showcase the ability to partake in good decision-making, as well as offer effective communication skills. It may also be helpful if you have multi-unit restaurant experience.

Why You May Want to Start a Hurricane Grill & Wings Franchise

If you love the idea of offering tasty food in a laid-back environment, then a Hurricane Grill & Wings franchise may be for you. The brand is known for their jumbo-fresh wings, but they also offer classic American options like burgers, fries, sodas, and milkshakes. Taking after their first store’s opening in Fort Pierce, Florida, the Hurricane Grill & Wings menu serves customers in a tropical-themed atmosphere. With your franchise, you can give people a chance to relax and enjoy good food.

As a Hurricane Grill & Wings franchisee, you join a network of restaurants committed to providing quality and flavorful food. The company's unending support for all its franchisees may make them a quality choice if you are looking to open a franchised restaurant. 

What Might Make a Hurricane Grill & Wings Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Hurricane Grill & Wings team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Hurricane Grill & Wings has partnered with third party financial lenders that may offer help covering the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

How To Open a Hurricane Grill & Wings Franchise

To start a Hurricane Grill & Wings franchise, you may need to submit a request form. You may receive consideration, and then a franchise representative may reach out to you with more in-depth information on their brand, vision, and available territory. You should also be ready to prove your skill set and go through interviews to see if you fit the brand.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Hurricane Grills & Wings team questions. 

If both parties agree that you are a good fit to join the Hurricane Grill & Wings family, you may be ready to sign a franchise agreement. Hurricane Grill & Wings will help you secure your location, begin construction, and offer marketing support for your grand opening.

Company Overview

About Hurricane Grill & Wings

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Chicken
Founded
1995
Parent Company
FAT Brands Inc.
Leadership
Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer
Corporate Address
9720 Wilshire Blvd., #500
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
157
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
41 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Hurricane Grill & Wings franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$459,169 - $1,980,800
Net Worth Requirement
$1,500,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Hurricane Grill & Wings has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
170 hours
Classroom Training
70 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15-30
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Hurricane Grill & Wings landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

