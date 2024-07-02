Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Illuminate Your Future With a Wonderly Lights Franchise! Wonderly Lights takes pride in making its customers special moments bright, memorable, and awe-inspiring by delivering fully custom and done-for-you lighting solutions.

By Matthew Goldstein

3 Benefits of owning a Wonderly Lights franchise:

  1. Home-based opportunity with potential year-round income.
  2. High-quality, app-based sales technology support.
  3. Access to commercial grade products and corporate marketing.

Wonderly Lights is a franchise offering holiday and exterior lighting services, specializing in premium and professional permanent, landscape, and event lighting solutions. Established in 2022 and franchising since the same year, it is part of the Buzz Franchise Brands with headquarters in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Click Here to learn more about Wonderly Lights.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $81,545 - $114,995
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $20,000
  • Liquid Capital Required: $75,000
  • Net Worth Required: $150,000 - $200,000
  • Veteran Incentives: 20% off first-unit franchise fee
Matthew Goldstein

Entrepreneur Staff

