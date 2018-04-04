Johnny Rockets
Burger restaurants
Founded
1986
Franchising Since
1987 (31 Years)
Corporate Address
2 South Pointe Dr., #200
Lake Forest, CA 92630
CEO
John Maguire
Parent Company
Sun Capital Partners
Initial Investment ⓘ
$605,500 - $1,144,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $49,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.75%
Johnny Rockets has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
147 hours
Additional Training:
At certified training store
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20 - 25