Johnny Rockets

Burgers, shakes, fries
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$509K - $1.6M
Units as of 2022
297 9% over 3 years
Johnny Rockets is an international burger restaurant with more than 250 units. It was founded in California in 1986 and began franchising the following year. The company was created with the idea of being an escape from the complications of the world and works to be a place full of good times and good eats.

The restaurant has a fast-casual feel with options for dine-in, take-out, and delivery. The 1950s style decor creates a fun atmosphere meant for all ages, and customers can often watch their food be prepared behind a counter. Some of the food commonly seen at Johnny Rockets includes burgers, milkshakes, fries, and hot dogs.

Why You May Want To Start a Johnny Rockets Franchise

Franchisees who enjoy fast-paced and high-energy industries might find Johnny Rockets to be a good franchise opportunity. Franchisees should be familiar with the concepts of running a business. Some of these business skills include business management, leadership, and leadership developments skills.

Other qualities the company looks for in franchisees include decision-makers, good communication, integrity, and work ethic. Franchisees should also display passion and enthusiasm and be driven to brand growth. The company likes to see examples of community leadership from its franchisees and asks for professional and financial references.

What Might Make a Johnny Rockets Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Johnny Rockets franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Johnny Rockets offers single-unit and multi-unit franchises. They also have both traditional and special purpose venues. The alternative venues include locations such as airports, theme parks, casinos, cruise ships, and concessions. There is even an option for stationary or mobile food trucks. All of these options create a world of possibilities for franchisees with a desire to grow their business.

How To Open a Johnny Rockets Franchise

As you decide if opening a Johnny Rockets franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Johnny Rockets franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

The company provides several dozen hours of classroom training and hundreds of hours of on-the-job training. Franchisees receive support throughout the process, from design and real estate to operations and advertising. There is also guidance in regards to equipment needs and selection, food supply, and paper products. Support also comes in the form of staff development, health and safety training, operations curriculums, financial analysis, and marketing help.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Johnny Rockets franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Johnny Rockets

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants, Burger Restaurants
Founded
1986
Parent Company
FAT Brands Inc.
Leadership
Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer
Corporate Address
9720 Wilshire Blvd., #500
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1987 (36 years)
# of employees at HQ
157
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
297 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Johnny Rockets franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$508,600 - $1,582,800
Net Worth Requirement
$1,500,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Johnny Rockets has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
256 hours
Classroom Training
44 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15-25
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
