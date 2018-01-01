Kosama
Group fitness
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
2411 Galpin Ct., #110
Chanhassen, MN 55317
CEO
Peter Taunton
Parent Company
Snap Fitness
Initial Investment ⓘ
$67,245 - $229,190
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$27,500 - $27,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Kosama offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Kosama has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee