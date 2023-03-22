Kosama

Group fitness
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$67K - $229K
Units as of 2014
33
Company Overview

Kosama franchises offer a group personal training program combining the methods of heart zone (interval) training, nutrition and muscle confusion. Members receive an initial fitness assessment, after-workout e-mails summarizing their performance and access to online fitness tools including a meal planner, recipes, videos and articles. Franchisees also sell nutritional products, supplements and other retail items.

About Kosama

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2010
Parent Company
Snap Fitness
Leadership
Peter Taunton, CEO
Corporate Address
2411 Galpin Ct., #110
Chanhassen, MN 55317

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2010 (13 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
33 (as of 2014)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Kosama franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$27,500
Initial Investment
$67,245 - $229,190
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Kosama offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Third Party Financing
Kosama has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Kosama landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

