Main Squeeze Juice Co.
Cold-pressed juices, smoothies
Founded
2016
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
734 Nashville Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70115
CEO
Thomas Nieto
Parent Company
Main Squeeze Juice Co.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$254,900 - $509,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $36,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Main Squeeze Juice Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours