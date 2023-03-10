Bahia Bowls
Initial investment
$179K - $250K
Units as of 2020
5 400.0% over 3 years
Bahia Bowls offers an assortment of all-natural superfruit bowls, smoothies, and other specialty products. The company was founded in 2017 in Florida by Van Hatziyianis.

Products by Bahia Bowls are expected to be healthy, simple, and affordable with great taste. The brand features hand-crafted acai bowls, pitaya bowls, green bowls, and smoothies rich in flavor and energy content. In addition, a growing number of Bahia Bowls locations offer an assortment of made-to-order chopped salads and wraps. Many of the Bahia Bowls products offered are gluten-free and dairy-free with no added sugar, no artificial preservatives, no trans fats, or other fillers.

Since beginning to franchise in 2018, Bahia Bowls has opened several franchises and is looking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want To Start a Bahia Bowls Franchise

With a flexible and quick ordering process, Bahia Bowls strives to serve its customers within minutes of an order being placed. With varying bowl sizes and add-ons, customers may be able to cater their bowl to their liking without breaking the bank.

Potential Bahia Bowls franchisees should be passionate about sharing healthy fast-casual food options and have a love for business. Franchisees should have previous business experience with preferred restaurant knowledge.

What Might Make a Bahia Bowls Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Bahia Bowls franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive fast-casual food industry.

To be part of the Bahia Bowls team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Bahia Bowls franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Bahia Bowls Franchise 

As you decide if opening a Bahia Bowls franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Bahia Bowls franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If awarded a Bahia Bowls franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Bahia Bowls brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Bahia Bowls franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if Bahia Bowls would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Bahia Bowls, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Bahia Bowls franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Bahia Bowls

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Acai Bowls, Smoothies/Juices, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Fruit
Founded
2017
Leadership
Van Hatziyianis, CEO
Corporate Address
20301 Grande Oak Blvd., #118-24
Estero, FL 33928
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
5 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bahia Bowls franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$24,900
Initial Investment
$178,750 - $249,750
Net Worth Requirement
$120,000
Cash Requirement
$63,800
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Bahia Bowls has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory, accounts receivable

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
47 hours
Classroom Training
8 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Bahia Bowls? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

