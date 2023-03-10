Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Chocolates, confections
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$202K - $527K
Units as of 2022
162 34% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is an internationally recognized manufacturer and retailer of fudges, self-serve yogurt, and gourmet chocolate. The company has a 53,000 square foot factory located in southwestern Colorado on the slopes of the Rocky Mountains. 

An extensive line of more than 300 types of premium chocolate and other confectionery products are crafted and supplied to franchisees by a fleet of refrigerated trucks. The company, which was founded in 1981 and began franchising the following year, currently has more than 200 locations around the world. Every year, their factory churns out more than 1.3 million kilograms of gourmet chocolate. 

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times over the years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Why You May Want to  Start a Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Franchise

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has grown to become a well-received franchise opportunity in the country. Customers can find stores in high-traffic areas that include airport terminals, resorts, casinos, street fronts, and malls. This strategic location choice is to leverage the increased foot traffic in these locations around the U.S. and Canada.

Since its inception, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has built and maintained a reputation for gourmet chocolates and friendly customer service. This has enabled the company to build a loyal customer base among chocolate lovers.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory values its franchisees highly and considers them to be the backbone of the franchise. An ideal franchisee has previous business knowledge with a passion for serving delicious treats. 

What Might Make Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory a Good Choice?

Chocolate is typically thought to be a winning retail  item, with a huge demand for premium chocolate and yogurt products worldwide. The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory franchise offers a unique opportunity for franchisees to enjoy what they do while serving their local community. 

To become a franchisee with Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, you need to have a minimum working capital and net worth, both of which will be set by Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the franchise process. You will also need to pay a franchise fee and be prepared for other startup costs.

When you begin to show an interest in opening a franchise with Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, it would be wise to consult with a financial planner and an attorney to ensure you can move forward with your various investments.

How Do You Start a Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Franchise?

As you research the steps to become a franchisee with Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. 

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory may provide support to franchisees as they begin their franchising journey. Franchisees may receive support with choosing site location, design, and building. Franchisees may also attend at least two months of training at corporate headquarters, frequenting what is lovingly called Chocolate University before the grand opening of their franchise location.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Candy
Founded
1981
Parent Company
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.
Leadership
Robert Sarlls, CEO
Corporate Address
265 Turner Dr.
Durango, CO 81303
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1982 (41 years)
# of employees at HQ
150
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
162 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$202,272 - $527,379
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable
Third Party Financing
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
26.5 hours
Classroom Training
25.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Jersey Mike's Subs

Subs and Philly cheesesteaks
Ranked #4
Learn More

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Fried chicken, seafood, biscuits
Ranked #3
Learn More

Express Employment Professionals

Staffing, HR solutions
Ranked #25
Request Info

Charter Financial

Note brokerage
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing