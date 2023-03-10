Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is an internationally recognized manufacturer and retailer of fudges, self-serve yogurt, and gourmet chocolate. The company has a 53,000 square foot factory located in southwestern Colorado on the slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

An extensive line of more than 300 types of premium chocolate and other confectionery products are crafted and supplied to franchisees by a fleet of refrigerated trucks. The company, which was founded in 1981 and began franchising the following year, currently has more than 200 locations around the world. Every year, their factory churns out more than 1.3 million kilograms of gourmet chocolate.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times over the years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Why You May Want to Start a Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Franchise

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has grown to become a well-received franchise opportunity in the country. Customers can find stores in high-traffic areas that include airport terminals, resorts, casinos, street fronts, and malls. This strategic location choice is to leverage the increased foot traffic in these locations around the U.S. and Canada.

Since its inception, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has built and maintained a reputation for gourmet chocolates and friendly customer service. This has enabled the company to build a loyal customer base among chocolate lovers.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory values its franchisees highly and considers them to be the backbone of the franchise. An ideal franchisee has previous business knowledge with a passion for serving delicious treats.

What Might Make Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory a Good Choice?

Chocolate is typically thought to be a winning retail item, with a huge demand for premium chocolate and yogurt products worldwide. The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory franchise offers a unique opportunity for franchisees to enjoy what they do while serving their local community.

To become a franchisee with Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, you need to have a minimum working capital and net worth, both of which will be set by Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the franchise process. You will also need to pay a franchise fee and be prepared for other startup costs.

When you begin to show an interest in opening a franchise with Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, it would be wise to consult with a financial planner and an attorney to ensure you can move forward with your various investments.

How Do You Start a Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Franchise?

As you research the steps to become a franchisee with Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory may provide support to franchisees as they begin their franchising journey. Franchisees may receive support with choosing site location, design, and building. Franchisees may also attend at least two months of training at corporate headquarters, frequenting what is lovingly called Chocolate University before the grand opening of their franchise location.