Massage Life Center
Therapeutic massage
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
445 S. Denton Tap Rd., #100
Coppell, TX 75019
CEO
Sandra Romero
Parent Company
Massage Life Center LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$227,400 - $616,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$450,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
7 days
Classroom Training:
14 days
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20 - 35