Money Pages
Direct-mail advertising
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
8375 Dix Ellis Trail, #201
Jacksonville, FL 32256
CEO
Alan Worley
Initial Investment ⓘ
$72,500 - $158,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$2.8K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$250/mo.
Money Pages has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3