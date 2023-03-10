With various stores in your local area, Money Pages is a multimedia publication featuring advertisers, marketing, and branding specialties produced every month through USPS Direct Mail. Money Pages’ mission is to provide affordable, effective advertising for local businesses and help them create a lasting impression on their communities. They even have an app for tech-savvy subscribers that provides comprehensive digital marketing solutions.

Founded in 2001, Money Pages began in Jacksonville, Florida, and now spans multiple states and reaches nearly twelve million homes each month. After beginning to franchise in 2012, Money Pages has opened more than a dozen franchises in the United States. They also have over a dozen company-owned locations. Money Pages is actively looking to expand its reach, meaning that your franchise could be next.

Why You May Want to Start a Money Pages Franchise

Money Pages is looking for franchisees dedicated to outstanding service who are family-friendly, hungry for brand growth, and involved in their community. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Money Pages franchise may be a worthwhile opportunity.

Money Pages is structured to provide franchisees with the tools and management knowledge to produce a monthly community publication effectively. No storefront, inventory, or employees are required to open in a particular market, and the rewards may be based solely on your performance. The Money Pages team handles franchisees’ graphic coordination, printing, and mailing, allowing franchisees to focus on customer relationships.

What Might Make a Money Pages Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Money Pages franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Money Pages has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of cost and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How To Open a Money Pages Franchise

As you decide if opening a Money Pages franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Money Pages franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of the Money Pages team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Money Pages franchising team questions.