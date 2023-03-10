Money Pages

Money Pages

Multimedia marketing
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#412 Ranked #337 last year
Initial investment
$108K - $149K
Units as of 2022
31 34.8% over 3 years
With various stores in your local area, Money Pages is a multimedia publication featuring advertisers, marketing, and branding specialties produced every month through USPS Direct Mail. Money Pages’ mission is to provide affordable, effective advertising for local businesses and help them create a lasting impression on their communities. They even have an app for tech-savvy subscribers that provides comprehensive digital marketing solutions.

Founded in 2001, Money Pages began in Jacksonville, Florida, and now spans multiple states and reaches nearly twelve million homes each month. After beginning to franchise in 2012, Money Pages has opened more than a dozen franchises in the United States. They also have over a dozen company-owned locations. Money Pages is actively looking to expand its reach, meaning that your franchise could be next.

Why You May Want to Start a Money Pages Franchise

Money Pages is looking for franchisees dedicated to outstanding service who are family-friendly, hungry for brand growth, and involved in their community. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Money Pages franchise may be a worthwhile opportunity.

Money Pages is structured to provide franchisees with the tools and management knowledge to produce a monthly community publication effectively. No storefront, inventory, or employees are required to open in a particular market, and the rewards may be based solely on your performance. The Money Pages team handles franchisees’ graphic coordination, printing, and mailing, allowing franchisees to focus on customer relationships. 

What Might Make a Money Pages Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Money Pages franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. 

Money Pages has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of cost and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How To Open a Money Pages Franchise

As you decide if opening a Money Pages franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Money Pages franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of the Money Pages team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Money Pages franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Money Pages

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Advertising Services
Founded
2001
Parent Company
Money Pages Franchising Group LLC
Leadership
Alan Worley, CEO & Founder
Corporate Address
7892 Baymeadows Wy.
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
31 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Money Pages franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$107,500 - $148,500
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $250,000
Royalty Fee
$3K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$250/mo.
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Money Pages has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
2-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Money Pages landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Money Pages ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #412 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #61 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #92 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

