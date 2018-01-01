Moneysaver Coupons
Direct-mail & online advertising
About
4555 N.W. 103rd Ave., #200
Founded
1994
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
Sunrise, FL 33351
CEO
Brian Squires
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$29,850 - $74,150
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$29,850
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $22,500
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
as needed
Classroom Training:
1 week
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1
Cost
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
