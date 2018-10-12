Oasis Senior Advisors
Senior-living placement
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
24870 Burnt Pine Dr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
CEO
Tim Evankovich
Initial Investment ⓘ
$59,290 - $93,490
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $70,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
$200+/mo.
Oasis Senior Advisors has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
7 hours
Classroom Training:
28.5 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1