Oasis Senior Advisors is a consultancy firm focused on seniors and families trying to find solutions that best meet their needs. Options regarding senior care are growing almost as fast as the senior population itself. Navigating through the possibilities can be exhausting, especially considering lifestyle, budget, medical conditions, and other issues that can affect decisions.

Through its proven business system, robust support infrastructure, and multi-funding options, franchisees may be able to provide high-demand services. Another important advantage of the Oasis Senior Advisors brand is its proprietary platform. It is designed to fuse community and business management, especially when compared to other senior care franchises. This may allow you to manage referrals and placements with greater accuracy and overall efficiency.

By joining the Oasis Senior Advisors family, you will have the opportunity to build your future while helping seniors map theirs.

Why You May Want to Start an Oasis Senior Advisors Franchise?

In America, over 54 million seniors are composing about 17% of the total population. This leaves a wide range of potential clients for an Oasis Senior Advisors franchisee to pursue.

While not all senior care consulting companies thrive, this is where an Oasis Senior Advisors franchise makes the difference.

What Might Make an Oasis Senior Advisors Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Oasis Senior Advisors team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. It may be beneficial for you to meet with an attorney or financial advisor when deciding if you are financially stable enough to open an Oasis Senior Advisors franchise.

Along with your franchise fee, your initial investment will consist of a business administrative setup fee, computer and tablet, supplies, senior advisor certification, travel and living costs during training, insurance, and a three-month budget for marketing and other expenses. Furthermore, you may receive visits from the company’s trainers, attend annual conferences and online training and webinars, and receive peer-to-peer support.

How To Open an Oasis Senior Advisors Franchise

The first stage of the franchise application process is submitting a franchise inquiry form. If you pass preliminary checks, you may have a few get-to-know-you conversations with the brand's franchise representatives.

Oasis Senior Advisors may invite you to meet the whole team at company headquarters in Bonita Springs, Florida. This may allow you to get to know the different areas of support you will receive as a potential franchisee. The company’s CEO may also want to meet you to make a formal introduction. Once decided on the opportunity, you will sign the franchise agreement and make arrangements for training at the company’s Bonita Springs, Florida headquarters. After completing the training sessions, you should be ready to open your new business with the team's full support.