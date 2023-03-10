Oasis Senior Advisors

Senior-living placement
Initial investment
$65K - $100K
Units as of 2022
108 35.0% over 3 years
Oasis Senior Advisors is a consultancy firm focused on seniors and families trying to find solutions that best meet their needs. Options regarding senior care are growing almost as fast as the senior population itself. Navigating through the possibilities can be exhausting, especially considering lifestyle, budget, medical conditions, and other issues that can affect decisions.

Through its proven business system, robust support infrastructure, and multi-funding options, franchisees may be able to provide high-demand services. Another important advantage of the Oasis Senior Advisors brand is its proprietary platform. It is designed to fuse community and business management, especially when compared to other senior care franchises. This may allow you to manage referrals and placements with greater accuracy and overall efficiency.

By joining the Oasis Senior Advisors family, you will have the opportunity to build your future while helping seniors map theirs.

Why You May Want to Start an Oasis Senior Advisors Franchise?

In America, over 54 million seniors are composing about 17% of the total population. This leaves a wide range of potential clients for an Oasis Senior Advisors franchisee to pursue.

While not all senior care consulting companies thrive, this is where an Oasis Senior Advisors franchise makes the difference. 

What Might Make an Oasis Senior Advisors Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Oasis Senior Advisors team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. It may be beneficial for you to meet with an attorney or financial advisor when deciding if you are financially stable enough to open an Oasis Senior Advisors franchise.

Along with your franchise fee, your initial investment will consist of a business administrative setup fee, computer and tablet, supplies, senior advisor certification, travel and living costs during training, insurance, and a three-month budget for marketing and other expenses. Furthermore, you may receive visits from the company’s trainers, attend annual conferences and online training and webinars, and receive peer-to-peer support.

How To Open an Oasis Senior Advisors Franchise

The first stage of the franchise application process is submitting a franchise inquiry form. If you pass preliminary checks, you may have a few get-to-know-you conversations with the brand's franchise representatives. 

Oasis Senior Advisors may invite you to meet the whole team at company headquarters in Bonita Springs, Florida. This may allow you to get to know the different areas of support you will receive as a potential franchisee. The company’s CEO may also want to meet you to make a formal introduction. Once decided on the opportunity, you will sign the franchise agreement and make arrangements for training at the company’s Bonita Springs, Florida headquarters. After completing the training sessions, you should be ready to open your new business with the team's full support. 

Company Overview

About Oasis Senior Advisors

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care
Founded
2013
Parent Company
Oasis Senior Advisors Franchise Systems LLC
Leadership
Tim Evankovich, CEO
Corporate Address
24820 Burnt Pine Dr., #2
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
14
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
108 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Oasis Senior Advisors franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000 - $70,000
Initial Investment
$64,890 - $99,590
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$40,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
$200-$400/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Oasis Senior Advisors has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
7 hours
Classroom Training
28.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Oasis Senior Advisors? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

