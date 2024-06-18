Get All Access for $5/mo

By Matthew Goldstein

Investing in an XP League franchise provides a unique business opportunity with the premier coach-led youth eSports league in North America. Using the XP League custom created curriculum, you'll be teaching teamwork, sportsmanship, and positive behavior while helping kids become a successful gamers.

3 benefits of owning an XP League franchise:

  1. Enjoy low overhead costs, allowing for potentially high growth and profit margins.
  2. Access a comprehensive setup with branded gear, training, and strong support networks.
  3. Contribute positively to the community by fostering valuable skills in youth through eSports.

XP League is an eSports league coaching and planning franchise that caters to youth by providing a competitive and developmental environment similar to traditional sports. As franchise owners, individuals act as coaches or league commissioners, utilizing provided materials and marketing to establish and grow their own eSports leagues for children. Click Here to learn more about XP League.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $79,390 - $171,280
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $35,000
  • Liquid Capital Required: $75,000 - $200,000
  • Net Worth Required: $250,000 - $750,000
  • Veteran Incentives: 10% off franchise fee and development fee
