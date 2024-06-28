Get All Access for $5/mo

Own a Slice of the American Dream with a Rosati's Pizza Franchise! A Rosati's Pizza Franchise is a booming restaurant, catering and delivery business that is gathering steam as diners reset their out-of-home dining preferences to a new economy.

By Matthew Goldstein

Rosati's Pizza brings years of experience in all things pizza, from deep dish to thin crust to its overall brand and new franchisees. With the retail pizza market growing to a 40 billion dollar industry, Rosati's and its over 175 franchise locations nationwide provides a great opportunity for success.

3 Benefits of owning a Rosati's Pizza franchise:

  1. Access to family recipes and high-margin, quality ingredients.
  2. Comprehensive training and ongoing operational support.
  3. National recognition with branding and marketing assistance.

Rosati's Pizza is an authentic Chicago-style pizza and Italian food franchise, offering a well-established brand with over 50 years in the restaurant industry. Franchisees benefit from proven systems, high-quality products, and extensive franchisor support to operate dine-in, carryout, and delivery services. Click Here to learn more about Rosati's Pizza.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $147,200 - $1,249,000
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $35,000
  • Liquid Capital Required: $80,000
  • Net Worth Required: $250,000
  • Veteran Incentives: 25% off franchise fee
Matthew Goldstein

Entrepreneur Staff

