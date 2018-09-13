The Palms Tanning Resort
Tanning
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
8577 E. Arapahoe Rd., #A
Greenwood Village, CO 80112
CEO
Keith Rodenberger
Initial Investment ⓘ
$489,750 - $517,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
The Palms Tanning Resort has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
15 hours
Classroom Training:
4 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 5