Pedro's Tacos
Fish tacos, Mexican food
Founded
1986
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
2313 S. El Camino Real
San Clemente, CA 92672
Initial Investment ⓘ
$376,710 - $542,450
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$550,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$10,000 - $10,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8