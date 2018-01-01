Plan Ahead Events
Corporate event planning
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
2121 Vista Pkwy.
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
CEO
Ray Titus
Initial Investment ⓘ
$45,855 - $71,245
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$34,500 - $34,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$300+/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$100-200/mo.
Plan Ahead Events has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2