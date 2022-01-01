Signing out of account, Standby...
Alicia Miller
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-Founder & Managing Director of Catalyst Insight Group
Alicia Miller is co-founder and is managing director of Catalyst Insight Group, a boutique strategic advisory firm with deep expertise in franchising. She works with founders, franchisors, family offices and private equity clients to accelerate brands while ensuring business longevity.
To Make a Smart Franchise Purchase, Ask These 3 Contrarian Questions
Franchising is a powerful and highly successful entrepreneurial model. But it's not as turnkey or foolproof as some franchise salespeople would like you to believe.
