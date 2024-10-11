Pokeworks is the Largest and Fastest Growing Franchise in the Poke Category Pokeworks had $1.1MM in average sales in 2022 for company locations and was named the #1 Poke franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.
3 Benefits of Owning a Pokeworks Franchise:
- Association with the largest poke franchise with proven popularity and high brand recognition.
- Flexible space requirements (350-2,000 sq ft) allowing for a range of location types.
- Comprehensive support including training, national marketing, and innovative menu development.
Pokeworks is a rapidly expanding franchise offering poke and Asian fusion bowls, established in 2015 and operating over 70 locations by 2023. With a viral marketing boost, Pokeworks has positioned itself as a leader in fresh, quality, and healthy fast-casual food specializing in poke burritos and bowls.
Key Facts:
- Minimum Initial Investment: $308,455
- Initial Franchise Fee: $35,000
- Liquid Capital Required: $350,000 - $500,000
- Net Worth Required: $750,000 - $1,200,000
- Veteran Incentives: 15% off franchise fee