Pokeworks had $1.1MM in average sales in 2022 for company locations and was named the #1 Poke franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.

3 Benefits of Owning a Pokeworks Franchise:

Association with the largest poke franchise with proven popularity and high brand recognition. Flexible space requirements (350-2,000 sq ft) allowing for a range of location types. Comprehensive support including training, national marketing, and innovative menu development.

Pokeworks is a rapidly expanding franchise offering poke and Asian fusion bowls, established in 2015 and operating over 70 locations by 2023. With a viral marketing boost, Pokeworks has positioned itself as a leader in fresh, quality, and healthy fast-casual food specializing in poke burritos and bowls.

Key Facts: