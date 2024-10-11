Get All Access for $5/mo

Pokeworks is the Largest and Fastest Growing Franchise in the Poke Category Pokeworks had $1.1MM in average sales in 2022 for company locations and was named the #1 Poke franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.

By Matthew Goldstein

3 Benefits of Owning a Pokeworks Franchise:

  1. Association with the largest poke franchise with proven popularity and high brand recognition.
  2. Flexible space requirements (350-2,000 sq ft) allowing for a range of location types.
  3. Comprehensive support including training, national marketing, and innovative menu development.

Pokeworks is a rapidly expanding franchise offering poke and Asian fusion bowls, established in 2015 and operating over 70 locations by 2023. With a viral marketing boost, Pokeworks has positioned itself as a leader in fresh, quality, and healthy fast-casual food specializing in poke burritos and bowls.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $308,455
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $35,000
  • Liquid Capital Required: $350,000 - $500,000
  • Net Worth Required: $750,000 - $1,200,000
  • Veteran Incentives: 15% off franchise fee
<strong>Learn more</strong> about Pokeworks!
Matthew Goldstein

Entrepreneur Staff

