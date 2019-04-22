Port Of Subs
Subs, wraps, catering

Port Of Subs
Subs, wraps, catering

About
Founded

1972

Franchising Since

1985 (34 Years)

Corporate Address

5365 Mae Anne Ave., #A29
Reno, NV 89523

CEO

John Larsen

Parent Company

Port of Subs Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$214,500 - $397,100

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$80,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$18,500 - $18,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5.5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Port Of Subs has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

$8,500 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

164-235 hours

Classroom Training:

60-93 hours

Additional Training:

As needed

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

6 - 10

Bio
In 1972, two brothers from New Jersey opened submarine sandwich shop in Sparks, Nevada, naming it simply the Sub Shop. John Larsen bought the business in 1975 and held a contest to choose a new name for the shop. The winner was Port Of Subs. Over the next ten years, Larsen opened nine more stores, and in 1985, he began franchising throughout the western U.S. Port Of Subs menu features cold and grilled sandwiches, wraps and salads.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $214,500 High - $397,100
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Washington
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Jersey Mike's Subs

Request Free Info

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches

See More

McAlister's Deli

See More

Arby's

Request Free Info

Firehouse Subs

See More

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

See More

Charleys Philly Steaks

See More

HoneyBaked Ham

Franchise Articles

Despite a Slump in the Auto Sector, This Auto Start-up is Spearheading the Online Car Marketplace with its Latest Funding

Despite a Slump in the Auto Sector, This Auto Start-up is Spearheading the Online Car Marketplace with its Latest Funding

The funds will be utilised to strengthen the footprint of the company in new cities, franchise model, technology and recently announced consumer lending business
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Are You Sure Your Franchisor Has Your Back?

Are You Sure Your Franchisor Has Your Back?

The true test of a good franchisor is what they do to help a franchisee in good times and bad-especially in bad.
4 min read
There's a Skilled Trade Labor Shortage. Can We Fix It?

There's a Skilled Trade Labor Shortage. Can We Fix It?

How franchises are working to boost their workforce.
Maggie Ginsberg | 13 min read
How Dubai Based Startup Uncle Fluffy Bakery Became A Global Franchise

How Dubai Based Startup Uncle Fluffy Bakery Became A Global Franchise

The Uncle Fluffy brand now has the distinction of being franchised out to multiple geographies within three years of its existence, which makes one wonder of its secret sauce.
4 min read
Licensing vs. Franchising: Which Path Is Right for You?

Licensing vs. Franchising: Which Path Is Right for You?

Here are three factors to help you determine how best to expand your business through franchising or licensing.
Sebastien Lagree | 5 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 21st, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing