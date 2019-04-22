Bio

In 1972, two brothers from New Jersey opened submarine sandwich shop in Sparks, Nevada, naming it simply the Sub Shop. John Larsen bought the business in 1975 and held a contest to choose a new name for the shop. The winner was Port Of Subs. Over the next ten years, Larsen opened nine more stores, and in 1985, he began franchising throughout the western U.S. Port Of Subs menu features cold and grilled sandwiches, wraps and salads.