From their delicious turkey bacon ranch wrap to their yummy New York steak sandwich, Port of Subs has always had a tasty business. The company began as the Sub Shop, a modest submarine sandwich shop in Sparks, Nevada, founded by two brothers in 1972. John Larsen bought it and renamed it Port of Subs in 1975. Port of Subs soon became ten fully-owned units popular for their outstanding taste and quality servings. In 1985, Larsen decided to begin franchising the concept. Now, there are over 110 Port of Subs locations in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Port of Subs Franchise

Since the mid-1980s, Port of Subs has been offering franchise opportunities all over the U.S. For decades, the company has been serving quality meats, fresh bread, spices, and cheeses. Today, franchisees serve cold or grilled sandwiches, salads, wraps, and zesty dressings. Altogether, these delicious foods and the company's business model form a good opportunity for potential franchisees.

Opening a Port of Subs franchise typically trumps going at it alone. You'll likely benefit from a quicker setup, a well-developed customer base, less risk, and faster growth. As a franchisee, you'll be committed to following the company's precise product instructions and business operating system. The franchisor provides the tools, and you'll have access to their time-tested sales models, recognized name, vendor relationships, and purchasing power.

What Might Make a Port of Subs Franchise a Good Choice

Port of Subs currently operates in several franchise locations across the country, and the business is continually offering locations to franchisees. Port of Subs seeks individuals or teams dedicated to growth, consistency, convenience, and quality. Independent franchisees will have the opportunity to build loyal customer streams to possibly help them achieve personal goals.

Of course, franchise revenues will depend on specific factors, including your location, traffic, and lease rates. However, the franchise term with Port of Subs typically lasts for ten years, and if you are successful in your business ventures, Port of Subs may welcome the renewal of your contract. While working with them, you will also have territory rights and comprehensive franchisor support.

How To Open a Port of Subs Franchise

To be part of the Port of Subs team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

As you begin the process of opening a Port of Subs franchise, you will have the support of the main company. Advisors are available to help you at every step of the way, and through training and conventions, you will have all the necessary tools to create your business.

Soon after, your adventure into the delicious world of the Port of Subs franchise will begin. Where will you let it take you?