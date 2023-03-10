Port of Subs
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#275 Ranked #281 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$240K - $443K
Units as of 2022
130 4% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

From their delicious turkey bacon ranch wrap to their yummy New York steak sandwich, Port of Subs has always had a tasty business. The company began as the Sub Shop, a modest submarine sandwich shop in Sparks, Nevada, founded by two brothers in 1972. John Larsen bought it and renamed it Port of Subs in 1975. Port of Subs soon became ten fully-owned units popular for their outstanding taste and quality servings. In 1985, Larsen decided to begin franchising the concept. Now, there are over 110 Port of Subs locations in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Port of Subs Franchise

Since the mid-1980s, Port of Subs has been offering franchise opportunities all over the U.S. For decades, the company has been serving quality meats, fresh bread, spices, and cheeses. Today, franchisees serve cold or grilled sandwiches, salads, wraps, and zesty dressings. Altogether, these delicious foods and the company's business model form a good opportunity for potential franchisees.

Opening a Port of Subs franchise typically trumps going at it alone. You'll likely benefit from a quicker setup, a well-developed customer base, less risk, and faster growth. As a franchisee, you'll be committed to following the company's precise product instructions and business operating system. The franchisor provides the tools, and you'll have access to their time-tested sales models, recognized name, vendor relationships, and purchasing power.

What Might Make a Port of Subs Franchise a Good Choice

Port of Subs currently operates in several franchise locations across the country, and the business is continually offering locations to franchisees. Port of Subs seeks individuals or teams dedicated to growth, consistency, convenience, and quality. Independent franchisees will have the opportunity to build loyal customer streams to possibly help them achieve personal goals.

Of course, franchise revenues will depend on specific factors, including your location, traffic, and lease rates. However, the franchise term with Port of Subs typically lasts for ten years, and if you are successful in your business ventures, Port of Subs may welcome the renewal of your contract. While working with them, you will also have territory rights and comprehensive franchisor support.

How To Open a Port of Subs Franchise

To be part of the Port of Subs team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

As you begin the process of opening a Port of Subs franchise, you will have the support of the main company. Advisors are available to help you at every step of the way, and through training and conventions, you will have all the necessary tools to create your business. 

Soon after, your adventure into the delicious world of the Port of Subs franchise will begin. Where will you let it take you?

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Port of Subs

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Submarine Sandwiches, Sandwiches
Founded
1972
Parent Company
Port of Subs Inc.
Leadership
John Larsen, CEO & Founder
Corporate Address
5365 Mae Anne Ave., #A29
Reno, NV 89523
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1985 (38 years)
# of employees at HQ
32
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington

# of Units
130 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Port of Subs franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$18,500
Initial Investment
$239,900 - $443,000
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$80,000
Veteran Incentives
$8,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Port of Subs has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
200 hours
Classroom Training
25-40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Port of Subs? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Port of Subs landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Port of Subs ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #275 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #112 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Food

Ranked #3 in Submarine Sandwiches in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Port of Subs.

Firehouse Subs

Subs
Ranked #58
Request Info

Amazing Lash Studio

Eyelash-extension studios
Ranked #288
Request Info

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans

Coffee, tea, pastries, sandwiches, salads
Ranked #280
Request Info

Arby's

Sandwiches, fries, shakes
Ranked #18
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing