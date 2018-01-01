Pro Energy Consultants
Energy auditing
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
7100 E. Pleasant Valley Rd., #300
Independence, OH 44131
CEO
Derek Sola
Initial Investment ⓘ
$30,400 - $41,450
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$15,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$495/mo.
Pro Energy Consultants offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Classroom Training:
4 days
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
United States, World Wide