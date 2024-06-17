Get All Access for $5/mo

By Matthew Goldstein

Owning a Decorating Den Interiors franchise offers unique advantages that blend creativity, community, and cost-efficiency, making it an ideal choice for aspiring interior designers and business owners.

3 Benefits of owning a Decorating Den Interiors franchise:

  1. Access to over 130 wholesale suppliers for diverse home furnishings.
  2. Support and camaraderie within a community of passionate franchise owners.
  3. Low overhead costs with the option to operate from home or studio.

Decorating Den Interiors offers personalized interior design services and products to clients and operates as North America's leading in-home decorating service. Geared towards creative individuals with an eye for design, the franchise provides comprehensive training and access to an extensive wholesale supplier network. Click Here to learn more about Decorating Den Interiors.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $43,813 - $70,400
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $29,900 - $39,900
  • Liquid Capital Required: $40,000
  • Net Worth Required: $75,000
  • Veteran Incentives: $4,000 off franchise fee
Entrepreneur Staff

