Randy's Donuts
Doughnuts and beverages
Randy's Donuts
Doughnuts and beverages

About
Founded

1962

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

419 S. Hindry Ave., #B
Inglewood, CA 90301

Parent Company

Quad Queens

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$369,250 - $526,000

Net-worth Requirement

$1,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$300,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Field Operations

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

118.5 hours

Classroom Training:

41.5 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $369,250 High - $526,000
Units
+100.0%+2 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
