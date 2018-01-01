RedBrick Pizza
Pizza, pasta, sandwiches, salads, gelato

About
Founded

1999

Franchising Since

1999 (19 Years)

Corporate Address

2811 McKinney Ave., #354
Dallas, TX 75204

CEO

Jim Notarnicola

Parent Company

Brix Holdings LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$201,400 - $538,200

Net-worth Requirement

$350,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$200,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

RedBrick Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

50% off traditional-store franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

On-The-Job Training:

7 days

Classroom Training:

21 days

Number of Employees Required to Run:

15 - 20

Bio
At RedBrick Pizza, pizzas are baked at 100 degrees in three minutes in open-flame brick ovens. The company's recipes use all-natural cheeses, organic tomato sauce, a signature blend of 12 spices, and hand-rolled dough made fresh daily with olive oil. Other menu items include flatbread sandwiches, salads, appetizers, pastas and desserts.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $201,400 High - $538,200
Units
-15.4%-2 UNITS (1 Year) -45.0%-9 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
