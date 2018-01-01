RedBrick Pizza
Pizza, pasta, sandwiches, salads, gelato
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
1999 (19 Years)
Corporate Address
2811 McKinney Ave., #354
Dallas, TX 75204
CEO
Jim Notarnicola
Parent Company
Brix Holdings LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$201,400 - $538,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
RedBrick Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
50% off traditional-store franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
7 days
Classroom Training:
21 days
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15 - 20