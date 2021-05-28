Find out what franchise is right for you
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$25K - $39K
Units as of 2021
2 100.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Rezzil

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses
Founded
2018
Parent Company
Air Sports LLC
Leadership
Christian Barsanti, Owner

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
2 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Corporate Address
50 Tice Blvd.
Woodcliff Lake, NJ 07677
Corporate Address: Rezzil

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Rezzil franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$10,000
Initial Investment
$25,031 - $39,122
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$150+/wk.
Ad Royalty Fee
$50+/wk.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
16 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Rezzil landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

