2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
-
$25K - $39K
Units as of 2021
-
2 100.0% over 3 years
Rezzil strives to bring cutting-edge technology to soccer training and cognitive development. Rezzil is an innovative company that started in Manchester, England. In 2018, Rezzil moved its headquarters to Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey in the U.S.
Since 2020, Rezzill has been franchising in the U.S. It has opened several locations since and is actively seeking to expand its reach.
Why You May Want To Start a Rezzil Franchise
A Rezzil franchisee should be a team leader with good people skills. They should love training and developing athletes. They should be ambitious, intelligent, and motivated. Franchisees do not necessarily need direct experience in the soccer training field, but it will help if they enjoy soccer.
A franchisee should operate their franchise efficiently and push for brand growth. They will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of daily operations while ensuring that their franchise follows the Rezzil business model. There is no need for a dedicated training center, as franchisees can potentially operate out of a home office.
Opening a Rezzil franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a Rezzil Franchise a Good Choice?
Rezzil works to train soccer players and hone their skills. Its methods help the players recover from injuries and assess their strengths and weaknesses. Franchisees can use the Rezzil system for soccer players at all skill levels. It may be used by players, coaches, managers, and league owners. In many respects, the technology that Rezzil uses makes training feel like a video game, which may better its appeal to younger athletes. However, it is a game with a serious purpose.
The Rezzil technology uses virtual and augmented reality tools designed to bring soccer players to their peak fitness levels. Additionally, the players work on their cognitive development to help them think more quickly under pressure.
To be part of the Rezzil team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
How To Open a Rezzil Franchise
As you decide if opening a Rezzil franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Rezzil franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
If you are awarded a Rezzil franchise, the brand will provide onsite training and support to help you get your franchise started. The company has a lot of experience, both in the United States and internationally, and believes it is ready to share its knowledge with its franchisees.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Rezzil franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Rezzil
- Industry
- Recreation
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses
- Founded
- 2018
- Parent Company
- Air Sports LLC
- Leadership
- Christian Barsanti, Owner
- Corporate Address
-
50 Tice Blvd.
Woodcliff Lake, NJ 07677
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 2 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Rezzil franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $10,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $25,031 - $39,122
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $150+/wk.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $50+/wk.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 24 hours
- Classroom Training
- 16 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterGrand OpeningOnline SupportProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Rezzil? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
