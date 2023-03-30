FREE Franchise Guide!
Rezzil strives to bring cutting-edge technology to soccer training and cognitive development. Rezzil is an innovative company that started in Manchester, England. In 2018, Rezzil moved its headquarters to  Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey in the U.S. 

Since 2020, Rezzill has been franchising in the U.S. It has opened several locations since and is actively seeking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want To Start a Rezzil Franchise

A Rezzil franchisee should be a team leader with good people skills. They should love training and developing athletes. They should be ambitious, intelligent, and motivated. Franchisees do not necessarily need direct experience in the soccer training field, but it will help if they enjoy soccer.

A franchisee should operate their franchise efficiently and push for brand growth. They will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of daily operations while ensuring that their franchise follows the Rezzil business model. There is no need for a dedicated training center, as franchisees can potentially operate out of a home office.

Opening a Rezzil franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Rezzil Franchise a Good Choice?

Rezzil works to train soccer players and hone their skills. Its methods help the players recover from injuries and assess their strengths and weaknesses. Franchisees can use the Rezzil system for soccer players at all skill levels. It may be used by players, coaches, managers, and league owners. In many respects, the technology that Rezzil uses makes training feel like a video game, which may better its appeal to younger athletes. However, it is a game with a serious purpose. 

The Rezzil technology uses virtual and augmented reality tools designed to bring soccer players to their peak fitness levels. Additionally, the players work on their cognitive development to help them think more quickly under pressure. 

To be part of the Rezzil team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

How To Open a Rezzil Franchise

As you decide if opening a Rezzil franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Rezzil franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If you are awarded a Rezzil franchise, the brand will provide onsite training and support to help you get your franchise started. The company has a lot of experience, both in the United States and internationally, and believes it is ready to share its knowledge with its franchisees.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Rezzil franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Rezzil

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses
Founded
2018
Parent Company
Air Sports LLC
Leadership
Christian Barsanti, Owner
Corporate Address
50 Tice Blvd.
Woodcliff Lake, NJ 07677
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
2 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Rezzil franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$10,000
Initial Investment
$25,031 - $39,122
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$150+/wk.
Ad Royalty Fee
$50+/wk.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
16 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
