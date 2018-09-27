Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Chocolates, confections
Founded
1981
Franchising Since
1982 (36 Years)
Corporate Address
265 Turner Dr.
Durango, CO 81303
CEO
Frank Crail
Parent Company
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$186,517 - $476,793
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
26.5 hours
Classroom Training:
25.5 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 5
Today, visitors to any of the company's more than 200 U.S. locations can watch fudge being made, bite into fresh caramel apples, and purchase a variety of candies and chocolates.