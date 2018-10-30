Roc N Ramen Franchise LLC
Ramen noodle dishes
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
19 Anderson St.
New Rochelle, NY 10801
CEO
Rudolph Southwell Jr.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$249,050 - $395,160
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Roc N Ramen Franchise LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
219 hours
Classroom Training:
21 hours