Royal Restrooms
Restroom and shower trailer rentals

About
Founded

2004

Franchising Since

2008 (11 Years)

Corporate Address

P.O. Box 13605
Savannah, GA 31416

CEO

David Sauers

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$107,900 - $200,200

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000 - $250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000 - $200,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$20,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Royal Restrooms offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Royal Restrooms has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

SEO

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

17.5 hours

Classroom Training:

31.25 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $107,900 High - $200,200
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
