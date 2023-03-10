Corporate Caterers

Corporate Caterers

Office catering
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$149K - $228K
Units as of 2021
24 0.0% over 3 years
Corporate Caterers was founded in 1997. The company specializes in breakfast and lunch catering exclusively for corporate clientele to ensure no evening or weekend commitments. 

Corporate Caterers began franchising in 2007, and there are now more than 25 operations across the United States. Corporate Caterers is looking to expand to offer more businesses the opportunity to cater breakfast or lunch for their meetings or events. 

There are various menus to choose from, including vegetarian options, dietary considerations, and weekly specials, all offered for a reasonable price. The individually packaged meals look professional and taste delicious, and each breakfast or lunch service includes delivery, setup, and cleanup, including boxed-up leftovers. 

Customers may be able to easily order over the phone, online, or through the Corporate Caterers app.

Why You May Want to Start a Corporate Caterers Franchise

An ideal franchisee has strong interpersonal communication skills, a collaborative spirit, leadership skills, and a strong work ethic. If you are looking to operate your own business with minimal evenings, weekends, or social events, Corporate Caterers could be a perfect fit for you. Since Corporate Caterers exclusively caters to business functions, you'll probably only work with business professionals during regular business hours. 

As a franchisee, you will have access to a proven business model without the hurdles, obstacles, and struggles that come with running a restaurant or special events catering service. 

A Corporate Caterers franchise may take up less space to run than a traditional restaurant. There is no need for a dining room, high-end decor, or costly capital expenditures, potentially making the initial startup investment lower-cost than traditional restaurants.

What Might Make a Corporate Caterers Franchise a Good Choice? 

With over 20 years of experience, Corporate Caterers' unique business model may have proven itself. As part of the Corporate Caterers team, you will be supported through the whole setup process and as you continue to run your franchise. You will have access to a unique operating system, proprietary software, in-depth training, and marketing support. 

Upon startup, you will only need a few employees to operate. With these employees under your management, you may have more time to manage customer relations and retention. 

How To Open a Corporate Caterers Franchise

To be part of the Corporate Caterers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement at the end of the term if they meet the Corporate Caterers requirements.

The process of opening your own Corporate Caterers franchise starts by filling out an information request form, including any questions you might have about the company, franchising, or the business model. Someone from Corporate Caterers may then reach out to you to respond to any questions you have and to walk you through the steps toward opening your own Corporate Caterers.

Company Overview

About Corporate Caterers

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses, Party/Event Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
1997
Parent Company
Corporate Caterers Franchise LLC
Leadership
Greg Halton, CEO & President
Corporate Address
12105 S.W. 130th St., #204
Miami, FL 33186
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ
17
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
24 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Corporate Caterers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$149,000 - $227,800
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000 - $225,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Corporate Caterers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
7
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
