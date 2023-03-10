Corporate Caterers was founded in 1997. The company specializes in breakfast and lunch catering exclusively for corporate clientele to ensure no evening or weekend commitments.

Corporate Caterers began franchising in 2007, and there are now more than 25 operations across the United States. Corporate Caterers is looking to expand to offer more businesses the opportunity to cater breakfast or lunch for their meetings or events.

There are various menus to choose from, including vegetarian options, dietary considerations, and weekly specials, all offered for a reasonable price. The individually packaged meals look professional and taste delicious, and each breakfast or lunch service includes delivery, setup, and cleanup, including boxed-up leftovers.

Customers may be able to easily order over the phone, online, or through the Corporate Caterers app.

Why You May Want to Start a Corporate Caterers Franchise

An ideal franchisee has strong interpersonal communication skills, a collaborative spirit, leadership skills, and a strong work ethic. If you are looking to operate your own business with minimal evenings, weekends, or social events, Corporate Caterers could be a perfect fit for you. Since Corporate Caterers exclusively caters to business functions, you'll probably only work with business professionals during regular business hours.

As a franchisee, you will have access to a proven business model without the hurdles, obstacles, and struggles that come with running a restaurant or special events catering service.

A Corporate Caterers franchise may take up less space to run than a traditional restaurant. There is no need for a dining room, high-end decor, or costly capital expenditures, potentially making the initial startup investment lower-cost than traditional restaurants.

What Might Make a Corporate Caterers Franchise a Good Choice?

With over 20 years of experience, Corporate Caterers' unique business model may have proven itself. As part of the Corporate Caterers team, you will be supported through the whole setup process and as you continue to run your franchise. You will have access to a unique operating system, proprietary software, in-depth training, and marketing support.

Upon startup, you will only need a few employees to operate. With these employees under your management, you may have more time to manage customer relations and retention.

How To Open a Corporate Caterers Franchise

To be part of the Corporate Caterers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement at the end of the term if they meet the Corporate Caterers requirements.

The process of opening your own Corporate Caterers franchise starts by filling out an information request form, including any questions you might have about the company, franchising, or the business model. Someone from Corporate Caterers may then reach out to you to respond to any questions you have and to walk you through the steps toward opening your own Corporate Caterers.